Earlier on Friday, Roger Federer’s next Australian Open opponent and local star John Millman called for home fans to unsettle the Swiss maestro during their third-round clash at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

Millman has been hoping to pull off another huge upset against Federer, just like his victory over him in the 2018 US Open. However, this time, the odds are stacked against the Australia international, but he has revealed that he will be banking on the support of home fans ahead of the must-win game.

He even made a strange request to his supporters – he asked them to get on the booze so as to help them rally behind him, in a bid to unsettle his 38-year-old opponent.

“Yeah, look, I love a vocal crowd,” the world No 47 said, before adding:

“I like feeding off the crowd’s energy. I try to bring that physicality, and sometimes you need that little bit of motivation on the sidelines.”

He further explained how he tried to have the game scheduled at the Show Court Three in the Melbourne Park, where he expected more local fans to turn up.

“I love playing on that court, actually, in Show Court Three. I have had some really good moments there,” he said, before concluding:

“And, you know, the rowdier they are, the drunker they are, the better!”

Quotes via Express.