Serena Williams’ coach opens up on her shock third-round exit at Australian Open 2020

Former world number one Serena Williams coach has expressed his opinion about her surprising exit from the Australian Open 2020. The 23-time Grand Slam winner suffered a shocking defeat in the third-round of the first Grand Slam of the year against China’s Wang Qiang with the score of 6-4, 6-7 and 7-5 in Melbourne on Friday.

It was only the third time in 19 appearances at the Australian Open when Williams could not cement her spot in the fourth-round and the first instance since 2006.

Following the match, the 38-year-old’s coach Patrick Mouratoglou posted a message on his official twitter account where he ensured the fans that Williams is giving her all on the court to achieve her dreams.

I understand how disappointing it is for her fans but you can be sure that she is giving it all on a daily basis to achieve her dreams. Thanks to all of you for always believing in her, and always rooting for her. This is extremely precious. — Patrick Mouratoglou (@pmouratoglou) January 24, 2020

Williams herself was quite critical of the performance in the match against the current world number 29 and suggested that she made too many errors which cost her in the game.

“Personally I made a lot of errors,” said Williams while talking to the media after the match. “I didn’t hit any of those shots in New York or in general in a really long time. So that’s good news. I made far too many errors to be a professional athlete today. She served well. I didn’t return like Serena. Honestly, if we were just honest with ourselves, it’s all on my shoulders. I lost that match. So it is what it is.”