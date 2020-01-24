Australian Open second seed and reigning World No.2 Novak Djokovic opened up on the relationship between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, while speaking to reporters at Melbourne on Friday.

Although it has been several years since Djokovic announced his arrival in the world of tennis, he is still a newcomer relatively when compared to both Federer and Nadal, who came onto the scene a few years before the Serbian established himself as one of the most promising players in the world.

The 16-time Grand Slam winner has hence often faced problems while attempting to win over some supporters who had already set their hearts on the Swiss-Spanish duo.

And as the trio began their Grand Slam title fight, there were some strained relations between them – but that has now changed as years have gone by.

“Well, there is always respect, I think, between the two of them,” Djokovic said, when asked about Federer and Nadal at the ongoing Australian Open.

“I think I am also included in the mix.”

“There is always tremendous respect that we have for each other.”

“I think that their contrast of styles in the game and what they have managed to achieve is unbelievable, and it’s historical.”

“So obviously their rivalry was always very special because of the contrast of the styles of play and the way they are as personalities. Their relationship, I mean, I don’t know how close or not close they are really off the court,” he explained.

“But one thing that I see from the side is that there always has been mutual respect,” he added further, before concluding:

“Of course at the beginning of their rivalry, the things seemed a little bit different than they are now. I think they both matured as players, as people. I think their relationship also, as well.”

The 32-year-old was speaking to reporters after booking his fourth-place berth at the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, where he is also the reigning champion.

He defeated Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in their third-round clash which was held earlier on Friday.

