Rafael Nadal shares picture with ball girl, wins hearts of fans on social media

World number one Rafael Nadal has shared a picture with a ball girl which earned him a lot of praise from fans on the social media. The 2009 champion cruised to a comfortable win in the second-round against Argentina’s Federico Delbonis with the score of 6-3, 7-6 and 6-1 at the Australian Open 2020.

During the match, the young girl was hit by a ball from the shot of Nadal after which the Spaniard rushed to see if she was fine which earned him a lot of plaudits from the spectators at the arena in Melbourne.

On Friday, the 33-year-old shared a picture with the ball girl on his official Twitter account and also wrote a message which stated: “Had the chance to meet her and her family today. So happy she is well after the scariest moment I’ve had on a tennis court. Annita is a brave girl!”

The tweet went down really well with Nadal’s fans on the social media platform where not only he received a lot of comments but also his post was re-tweeted more than 2,000 times and received more than 20 thousand likes.

You’re definitely a legend on and off the court Rafa 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Raphael Dabadie (@RaphaelDabadie) January 24, 2020

GOAT — Jimmy Scott (@joe8715) January 24, 2020

Man with golden heart @atptour … no other than Rafa the great 👍🏻 — preeti satish (@preetisatish2) January 24, 2020

Lovely! Rafa! You're the kindest person I've ever seen in sports! And God bless this wonderful girl! — Nik Kowsar نیک آهنگ کوثر (@nikahang) January 24, 2020

Nadal will now face fellow countryman Pablo Carreño Busta in the third-round of the first Grand Slam of the year on Saturday.