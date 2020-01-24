Australian Open 2020: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic & Rafael Nadal pay tribute to Caroline Wozniacki after retirement

Caroline Wozniacki’s career came to an end following the 29-year-old’s third-round loss to Ons Jabeur in Melbourne on Friday.

Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal paid tribute to Caroline Wozniacki after the former world number one was sent into retirement at the Australian Open.

Wozniacki’s career came to an end following the Danish 29-year-old’s 7-5 3-6 7-5 third-round loss to Ons Jabeur in Melbourne on Friday.

The 2018 Australian Open champion, Wozniacki announced last month that she planned to call it quits at the conclusion of the year’s opening grand slam.

Afterwards, superstar ATP trio Federer, Djokovic and Nadal featured in a video message via the WTA.

“Hey Caroline, many congratulations on a most amazing career,” 20-time slam winner Federer said in the video shared on Twitter. “I was so happy for you when you won the Australian Open and also world number one, that’s the pinnacle of our sport and you did it all.

“I always enjoyed watching you play. You had a lot of battles. I was waiting sometimes to play and you were playing ahead of me, and your matches took forever. But that’s okay, I loved watching you play.

“We’ll miss you, the WTA will miss you and the ATP will miss you. I wish you all the very best for what’s to come. Thank you for everything you’ve done for tennis.”

“Caro, I don’t know how to say goodbye to you.“

“Thank you for everything you’ve done for tennis.”

“I wish you all the best in your personal life. Happiness. Health.”@atptour players @rogerfederer, @DjokerNole & @RafaelNadal send messages of to @CaroWozniacki.#CongratsCaropic.twitter.com/JkHBtBV43n — WTA (@WTA) January 24, 2020

Reigning Australian Open champion Djokovic said: “Caro, I don’t know how to say goodbye to you. I know the moment is coming closer and closer for you. We’ve known each other for a long time. We lived in the same place for many years, so I’ve seen you jog on the street and walk your dogs. We developed a nice friendly relationship as well.

“You’re a fantastic person. You’ve done so much for tennis. Your contribution is very positive to the game and the game will definitely miss you.

“I wish you and your husband David a wonderful life together. Hopefully kids on the way as well. Hope to see you. Come and watch us play and have fun.”

“Hey Caroline. Well, just very sad to make this video because everybody wants to watch you play tennis,” added world number one and top seed Nadal.

“You had an amazing career. I just want to congratulate you on all the things you achieved and at the same time to be nice to everyone.

“It’s been great to share many great moments with you. I wish you all the very best in your personal life, happiness and health. Hope we keep seeing you around.”

Caroline Wozniacki – Australian Open 2020 Profile