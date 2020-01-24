5 top moments of Caroline Wozniacki’s career

Denmark’s tennis star Caroline Wozniacki’s illustrious career came to an end with a defeat against Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in third-round at the Australian Open 2020. Before the start of the first Grand Slam of the year, the 29-year-old revealed that she would be leaving the game one her journey will come to end at the mega event.

Wozniacki—who is one of the most successful women’s tennis players of the last decade—suffered defeat in her last match with the score of 7-5, 6-3 and 7-5 in Melbourne on Friday.

Rafael Nadal – Australian Open 2020 Profile

The Odense-born will leave the game with 30 WTA titles, including a Grand Slam win which she achieved in 2018.

To celebrate Wozniacki’s impressive career, here we are bringing you a list of five top moments where the former world number one set the world alight with her stunning performances on the court.

#5 Wins first WTA title

In the year 2008, Wozniacki’s first big moment arrived as she went on to win WTA Tour Nordea Nordic Light Open in Stockholm, Sweden. The 29-year-old defeated Russia’s Vera Dushevina in the final in straight sets with the score of 6-0 and 6-2. It was Wozniacki’s first career WTA title and she went to add 29 more before retiring in 2020.

#4 US Open finalist

In 2009, Wozniacki announced herself at the grand stage with an outstanding performance at the US Open. The Denmark tennis star went on to secure her first Grand Slam final spot but eventually lost to Belgium’s Kim Clijsters in straight sets with the score of 7-5 and 6-3. During her journey to the final, Wozniacki defeated world number 24 Sorana Cirstea in third-round and world number six Svetlana Kuznetsova in the fourth-round. That was not the only time when Wozniacki reached the final of the US Open as she achieved the feat once again in the 2014 edition but eventually lost to then world number one Serena William with the score of 6-3, 6-3.

Caroline Wozniacki – Australian Open 2020 Profile

#3 Tour Finals victory

In 2017, Wozniacki ended up winning one of the major titles of her career. The 29-year-old secured her only WTA Finals title in Singapore with a win over America’s Venus Williams in the straight sets with the score of 6-4 and 6-4. During her journey to the final, Wozniacki defeated Karolina Pliskova and current world number Simona Halep.

#2 Australian Open triumph

In 2018, Wozniacki finally ended up claiming her maiden Grand Slam triumph at the Australian Open. The Danish tennis star went on to claim the title after beating world number one Halep in a tense final with the score of 7-6, 3-6 and 6-4. It remained Wozniacki’s only Grand Slam title victory in her career which lasted more than a decade.

#1 Becoming world number one

In 2010, Wozniacki became the world number one after an impressive 12 months where she ended winning six titles in a calendar year. The 29-year-old became the first woman from a Scandinavian country to hold the top-ranking position. Wozniacki held the top spot for 71 weeks during the 2010 and 2011 as she won six titles back-to-back years. The Danish tennis star also went on to reclaim the top spot in 2018 for a brief period after the triumph at the Australian Open 2020.