Serena Williams reveals why she lost third-round Australian Open 2020 encounter

One of the greatest tennis players of all time, Serena Williams was knocked out of the Australian Open 2020 by China’s Wang Qiang in the third round of the tournament. The three-set encounter saw the Chinese star hold her nerves and come out victorious by the scoreline 6-4, 6-7, 7-5.

Talking to the media after the match, Williams revealed why she ended up on the losing side. The American tennis star also opened up on her pursuit of equalling Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slams and when she thinks she can reach the record. Williams has 23 Grand Slam titles to her name.

“Personally I made a lot of errors,” Williams said. “I didn’t hit any of those shots in New York or in general in a really long time. So that’s good news. I made far too many errors to be a professional athlete today.

“She served well. I didn’t return like Serena. Honestly, if we were just honest with ourselves, it’s all on my shoulders. I lost that match. So it is what it is.

“Like I said, it’s not about the tournament, it’s just like I can’t play like that. Like, I literally can’t do that again. That’s unprofessional. It’s not cool. I was optimistic I would be able to win. I thought, okay, now finish this off. I honestly didn’t think I was going to lose that match.

“I definitely do believe or I wouldn’t be on tour. I don’t play just to have fun. To lose is really not fun, to play to lose, personally.

“I don’t know. I seem to do well the last two slams of the year. I don’t know. I have won them all several times. Each one is definitely an opportunity for me to go out there and win.

“It’s not even about the Slams, it’s about just me playing good tennis, and I didn’t do that today. That is more disappointing. So it’s not even about the win, it’s just more about I’m better than that. That is what it is for me today.”