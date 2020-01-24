WATCH: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic & Rafael Nadal send wishes to Caroline Wozniacki on a great career

Former world no.1 Caroline Wozniacki brought an end to her tennis career after third-round Australian Open 2020 defeat to Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur. The 29-year-old lost the encounter in three sets 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 before brining down curtains on a great career.

The Denmark star’s only Grand Slam title win came in the Australian Open in 2018 and her last match of the career came at the same Grand Slam. Wishes from all around the tennis world started pouring in soon after Wozniacki’s third-round encounter got over.

In a video posted by WTA, the big three of men’s tennis, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal congratulated the 29-year-old on a great career and wished her luck for her personal life.

Here’s the video posted by WTA on Twitter.

“Caro, I don’t know how to say goodbye to you.“

“Thank you for everything you’ve done for tennis.”

“I wish you all the best in your personal life. Happiness. Health.”@atptour players @rogerfederer, @DjokerNole & @RafaelNadal send messages of ❤️ to @CaroWozniacki.#CongratsCaro pic.twitter.com/JkHBtBV43n — WTA (@WTA) January 24, 2020

“I think it was only fitting that my last match would be a three-setter, a grinder and that I would finish my career with a forehand error,” Wozniacki said after the match.