Alexander Zverev opens up on difficulties of emulating big three of Federer, Nadal & Djokovic

German tennis star Alexander Zverev has opened up on the pressure of following the big three of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. He also highlighted how the game has changed from the time when the three aforementioned players were starting their respective careers.

‘If I win the title, I’ll donate every cent to the bushfire relief’ – Zverev

Zverev won his second-round Australian Open encounter on Thursday and is now set to face Fernando Verdasco in the next round. When quizzed about how different it is for him when compared to the likes of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, Zverev replied that social media has made the game much different.

“I think it’s different than it was 20 years ago. I think with the social media, I think with the mobile phones that we have, the pressure the media puts on us, other people put on us, we are more aware of it than 20 years ago.

“To read what’s going on, to read the press, something like that, you had to buy a newspaper, go on the laptop and search for it. Now you open up Instagram, there’s 5 million people that have an opinion about you all of a sudden. I think that has changed in that regard.

“It’s maybe more difficult for us now. On the other hand, the guys with Novak, Rafa, and Roger, simply they’re better than us because they’re winning. Now Medvedev is coming through. I’ve won a few things. Tsitsipas has won a few things. Dominic obviously, as well.

“Us guys, yes, you need to count them in as maybe contenders for big titles, contenders to do well in major tournaments. But I think is it more difficult for us than 20 years ago? Yes, maybe, because of the social media, of the mobile phones, of the opinions that everybody can spread out on Internet.

“Even though when people say they don’t care, they still read it. In the back of their mind, they’re aware of it. So I think that is a massive difference. I’m trying to look at social media as less as possible during Grand Slams, during big tournaments.

“Yeah, no offense to you guys, I don’t really read what you guys write. You can go ahead and write whatever you want about me. It’s fine. I will not be offended. Yes, trying to be away, trying to be in your bubble kind of,” he said as reported by Express.