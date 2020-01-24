Rafael Nadal opens up on rivalry with Roger Federer & Novak Djokovic after second-round Australian Open win

World no.1 Rafael Nadal has opened up on his rivalry with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic after his second-round Australian Open 2020 victory. The Spaniard got the better of Federico Delbonis in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6, 6-1.

After the match, Nadal was asked to open up on his relationship with the two tennis stars who complete the ‘Big 3’ with him. The 33-year-old claimed that he is very happy to be a part of this trio and the rivalry with Federer and Djokovic has been a very special journey for him.

“Just being part of being part of there great years with Novak and Roger has been a very special journey for me,” Nadal said.

“I am very happy to be part of it. We have enjoyed more matches against each other than ever before in this sport. It has been a pleasure to be apart of all of this.”

The world no.1 also opened up on his second-round win and why he took time to get to his best in the match.

“It has been my first time playing the evening here and the conditions were slower,” Nadal explained.

“It is cooler tonight, great weather but different conditions. It was a great match but I lost a lot of opportunities. In the third set I played much more aggressive and I found better feelings.”