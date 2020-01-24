Australian Open 2020 Day 5: Match schedule, live stream, time & order of play

The Australian Open 2020 is now set to enter its fifth day of action. Superstars like Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams will be in action on Day 5 of the Grand Slam.

Here is the full schedule of the Day 5 of the Australian Open 2020.

Australian Open 2020 Day 5 Order of Play

Rod Laver Arena – 11 AM Local Time start (8 AM SGT)

A. Barty (1) v E. Rybakina (29)

Q. Wang (27) v S. Williams (8)

Y. Nishioka v N. Djokovic (2)

Night session – 7 PM Local Time start (4 PM SGT)

N. Osaka (3) v C. Gauff

J. Millman v R. Federer (3)

Margaret Court Arena – 11 AM Local Time start (8 AM SGT)

D. Schwartzman (14) v D. Lajovic (24)

E. Alexandrova (25) v P. Kvitova (7) M. Keys (10) v M. Sakkari (22)

Night session – 7 PM Local Time start (4 PM SGT)

S. Tsitsipas (6) v M. Raonic (32)

S. Zhang v S. Kenin (14)

Melbourne Arena – 11 AM Local Time start (8 AM SGT)

L. Hewitt/J. Thompson v J. Nam/M. Song

Not before 12.30 PM Local Time start (9.30 AM SGT)

O. Jabeur v C. Wozniacki

M. Cilic v R. Bautista Agut (9)

G. Pella (22) v F. Fognini (12)

You can find the complete schedule of the matches on outdoor courts here!

FOX Sports Asia will LIVE telecast the Australian Open 2020 and here’s the list of matches will be up on Day 5.