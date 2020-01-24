Australian Open 2020 Day 4: Top 5 performers of the day

The fourth day of the Australian Open 2020 is now done and dusted with. Most of the big names booked themselves a spot in the next round of the Grand Slam. Here, FOX Sports Asia looks at the top 5 performers of the day!

#5 Stanislas Wawrinka

After winning his first-round encounter in four sets, Stanislas Wawrinka was stretched once again. In his second-round match against Italy’s Andreas Seppi, Wawrinka dropped the first set 6-4 before winning the next two.

The Swiss tennis star looked set on his way to a victory in four sets yet again after winning the second and third sets 7-5, 6-3. However, Seppi made a comeback in the next set to take the match to the fifth set. The 34-year-old managed to hold on to his nerves and closed the final set 6-4 to complete his victory. He will face John Isner in the next round.

#4 Nick Kyrgios

Kyrgios survives two tie-breaks to beat Sonego in Austalian Open first round

The local boy, Nick Kyrgios suffered a minor hiccup on his way to the third round but gave an assuring performance overall. Up against France’s Gilles Simon, Kyrgios started the encounter strongly by winning the first two sets 6-2, 6-4.

However, a slight lack in composure saw the Frenchman get one back to take the match into the fourth set. Kyrgios managed to close down the match by winning the fourth set 7-5.

#3 Alex Bolt

Though Australia’s Alex Bolt went on to lose his second round encounter to Austrian tennis star Dominic Thiem, he stretched the world number five right down to the wire and only allowed him a five-set win.

The world number 140 started the match as the underdog and went down in the very first set. however, he made a great comeback to win the next two sets. Thiem somehow managed to see through the last two sets easily and win the match 6-2, 5-7, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2. But full marks to Bolt for trying his best against one of the world’s best tennis players.

#2 Taylor Fritz

The American tennis star, who has been given the 29th seed at the Australian Open 2020 was close to getting knocked out of the tournament by South Africa’s Kevin Anderson. Fritz lost both of the first two sets and the third one went to the tie-breaker.

However, he kept his cool and managed to win the tie-breaker before closing the last two sets quickly. He ultimately won the match 4-6, 6-7, 7-6, 6-2, 6-2. Probably the best comeback of the fourth day of Australian Open 2020.

#1 Catherine Bellis

United States of America’s Catherine Bellis put up probably the best performance on day four of the Australian Open 2020. The 20-year-old defeated 20th seed Karolina Muchova 6-4, 6-4 to create one of the biggest upsets of the tournament so far.

The youngster has had four surgeries in a short career and was even told that she might not be able to play tennis again. But here she is, making her way to the third round of the Australian Open 2020 in fine fashion. Bellis is currently ranked 600th in the world!