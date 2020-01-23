WATCH: Rafael Nadal’s sweet gesture for ball girl after hitting her in the face

Rafael Nadal moved into the third round of Australian Open 2020 after defeating Federico Delbonis in straight sets 6-3, 7-6, 6-1. Though the performance wasn’t as convincing as Nadal would have hoped for, he managed to see through his opponent. However, there was another incident which caught everyone’s eyes.

The world no.1 accidentally hit a ball girl in the face but was quick to reach out to her and give her a peck on the cheek in what was a very sweet gesture from him. Nadal opened on the incident after the match as well.

“For her, it was probably not a good moment! I was scared for her. The ball was quick. And straight on her. She is a super brave girl.

“It was one of my more scarier moments I have had on the tennis court. The ball was straight on the head. I had the terrible memory of Wimbledon from long ago. I am glad you are good. You are brave. Well done,” he said.