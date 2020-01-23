Former world no.1 praises ‘super impressive’ Coco Gauff after heroics at Australian Open 2020

Former world number one Serena Williams has heaped praise on America’s young tennis star Coco Gauff for her impressive performances during the ongoing Australian Open 2020. The 15-year-old secured her spot in the third-round of the first Grand Slam of the year by beating Romania’s Sorana Cîrstea with the score of 4-6, 6-3 and 7-5 in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Gauff’s hard-fought victory sets up her in an intriguing encounter against the defending champion Japan’s Naomi Osaka which is going to be played on Friday.

On the other hand, Williams booked her spot in the third-round at the Australian Open 2020 with a comfortable straight-sets win over Slovenia’s Tamara Zidanšek with the score of 6-2, 6-3.

Talking after the match as quoted by Tennis 365, Williams heaped praise on Gauff by saying that she was no way near as good as she is at the age of 15.

“She’s just impressive all around,” she said. “From her personality to the way she plays. I think it’s just all super impressive. I was nowhere near her level at 15 either on the court or off the court, not even close. I know kids are growing up different nowadays, so I’m not sure. But I was nowhere near as smart and eloquent as she is. It’s nice to see.”