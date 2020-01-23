Novak Djokovic reveals how behind the scene work helped him improve his serve heading into Australian Open 2020

Defending Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic has revealed how he improved on his sere and made it one of his weapons. The Serbian is through to the third round of the ongoing AO 2020 and is set to face Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka on Friday.

Opening up on how he improved his serve, Djokovic revealed that he worked on it off-season and was one of the priorities in his training sessions. He even added that the importance he has paid to his service is now paying off.

“My serve was working extremely well in the first round and second round. That’s something I worked on in the off-season,” he said as reported by Tennis 365.

“That’s one of the priorities of the training sessions, trying to get that advantage of winning a lot of easy points on the first serve. It’s been paying off so far in the ATP Cup and two matches here.”

He then went on to add, “I think my serve was probably underestimated as one of the weapons because I was so fortunate to return so well throughout my career and get myself in the rallies, moving pretty well and playing an accurate baseline game.

“But the serve was getting me out of trouble a lot in my career, giving me a lot of free points especially when I was playing my best seasons like 2011 and 2015 [when] I had a lot of great percentages on first serves.

“So today and the last match I served I think over 10 aces which is quite great for me (16 against Ito and 14 in the first round clash with Jan-Lennard Struff) so it’s definitely above the average. That’s definitely always a goal to improve serve it was one of the priorities that I’ve worked with my team.

“Trying to get more free points so I can swing through my rallies from the back of the court easier and get pressure of my service games. It’s great to see I’m going for my second serve more when I’m more confident but I’ve also been working on getting a little more reach trying to extend my height and works well.”