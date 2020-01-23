Coco Gauff reveals strategy for blockbuster clash against Naomi Osaka at Australian Open 2020

America’s young tennis star Coco Gauff has revealed what she is going to do in the match against Japan’s Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open 2020. The 15-year-old secured her spot in the third-round of the first Grand Slam of the year by beating Romania’s Sorana Cîrstea with the score of 4-6, 6-3 and 7-5 in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Gauff’s hard-fought victory sets up her in an intriguing encounter against the defending champion Osaka which is going to be played on Friday.

While talking to the media, the world number 67 has revealed that she is going to be aggressive against the world number three in order to upset her game plan.

“I think I’ll be less nervous this time,” Gauff was quoted by Sportsmole. “In the US Open, I was nervous. It was my first time on (Arthur) Ashe. We’re both familiar with each other’s games. She plays really aggressive. This time coming in I’m going to be more aggressive.”

Both players have met only once before, during the 2019 US Open where the 22-year-old showed her supremacy over her young rival by securing a comfortable win with a score of 6-3 and 6-0.

Osaka is one of the favourites in the Australian Open 2020 after lifting the title in the 2019 edition.