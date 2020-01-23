WATCH: Nick Kyrgios seemingly mocks Rafael Nadal after time violation warning from umpire

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios’s second-round Australian Open 2020 encounter against Gillies Simon is currently underway with the local star leading two sets to one. During the encounter, Kyrgios was spotted seemingly mocking Rafael Nadal.

The umpire warned the Australian for time violation while he was serving and in protest, he looked like reenacting Nadal’s pre-serve routine. Even the umpire could be seen smiling at the end of the video.

Watch it here.

Kyrgios just got a time violation warning during his service motion. This is what he did as he protested to the umpire: https://t.co/Q9rSGz6i2s — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) January 23, 2020

Nadal and Kyrgios will meet in the fourth round of the Grand Slam if both of them manage to win their first three encounters. While the Australian is on his way to qualify for the third round, the 19-time Grand Slam winner’s second-round match-up vs Federico Delbonis is still in the first set at the time of writing.

Kyrgios survives two tie-breaks to beat Sonego in Austalian Open first round