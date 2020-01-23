According to the latest reports from the ongoing Australian Open 2020, Roger Federer’s third-round opponent John Millman’s request to play him outside of the two main show courts have been rejected.

This means a lot to Federer, as Australia international Millman was looking to use his home advantage to good effect, to try and defeat the Swiss tennis legend in their upcoming third-round clash.

Millman had preferred to play on the Melbourne Arena because it only allows those supporters who hold a ground pass to enter. That would have further meant that the home favourite would get more backing from the Australian public, against the former World No.1.

It is Express that reports that the pair will now lock horns against each other at the Rod Laver Arena in the night session on Friday. This would mean that Federer is now likely to get most of the support, which could prove crucial in the match.

Earlier, Millman had confirmed that he would be asking to play on a lesser court but had also said that he did not expect his wish to be granted.

“I don’t think Craig [Tiley, the Australian Open 2020 director] will take me too seriously,” the 30-year-old said, before adding:

“More so just to throw a spanner in the works for Roger.”

“I don’t know if he knows the other courts. He hits on the outside ones, but he hasn’t played too many. I don’t know if he would have played too many matches on the outside ones.”

“Look, I love a vocal crowd. Obviously the matches I played, probably two really special courts, Show Court 3 and Melbourne Arena, are notorious for the crowd support you get there, the vocal Aussies,” he explained further.