Australian Open 2020: Play suspended on Day 4 due to dirty rain

It has been understood that play on Day 4 at the ongoing Australian Open has been suspended for a while and that the matches are all set for delayed starts, due to dirty rain that fell on the courts overnight.

The dirty rain washed in dust and sand into the courts without roofs, which meant that all of them were in grim condition and as a result, play was unable to commence on time at 11:00 am local time (12:00 am GMT, 5:30 am IST, 8:00 am SGT/HKT).

Fixtures on Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena and Melbourne Arena went ahead as planned. But the supporters who had arrived at Melbourne Park to watch the matches in open courts were left with disappointment as they waited for hours as the outside courts were being cleaned.

A few hours ago, the official start time was rescheduled for 2:00 pm local time (3:00 am GMT, 8:30 am IST, 11:00 am SGT/HKT) but it is unlikely that there will be any play for hours beyond that time.

As of 1:30 pm local time (2:30 am GMT, 8:00 am IST, 10:30 SGT/HKT), there were still some courts which had not been cleaned, as Express reports that it could be a “long time” before all of the courts are ready to go.