World no.100 sends audacious warning to ‘Big Three’ at Australian Open 2020

America’s Tennys Sandgren has warned the ‘Big Three’ that he is ready to beat anyone in a potential clash at the Australian Open 2020. The world number 69 produced the first major upset in the men’s singles event during the first Grand Slam of the year as he defeated Italy’s number-eight seeded Matteo Berrettini in a five-set thriller in the second-round with a score 7-6, 6-4, 4-6, 2-6 and 7-5 in Melbourne on Tuesday.

The victory set up Sandgren’s third-round tie against fellow countryman Sam Querrey which is going to be played on Friday.

When asked after the match if he is looking forward to facing ‘Big Three’ of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the competition, Sandgren expressed his opinion that he feels confident in his abilities and believes that if he is playing well, he can beat anyone.

“If I’m playing well, I can beat anybody,” Sandgren quoted by the Tennis Head. “I feel that way. It seems that if I take a few weeks off then try the best I can — play a tournament or two then play a bigger event like this — then I seem to be able to play alright.

Sandgren has a decent record at the Australian Open where he played the quarterfinals during the 2018 edition.