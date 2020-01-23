Women’s singles’ reigning World No.1 and Australian star Ashleigh Barty has been applauded by fans from all over the world, for her classy gesture at the ongoing Australian Open 2020.

Barty acknowledged the help she received from her former teammate Jessica Moore over the course of her career, after beating her in the women’s doubles event on Thursday.

The 23-year-old teamed up with German star Julia Goerges for a 6-2, 6-3 win over Jessica Moore and her Australian team Astra Sharma at Melbourne Arena, to progress to the second round of the women’s doubles event at the Australian Open.

But when asked about the victory on the court after the match, Barty immediately turned the limelight on Moore.

“A lot of you may not know but Jess is finishing up after the Australian Open,” she said, before adding:

“It was really exciting for me to be able to share this moment with her.”

“Jess got me back into the sport – she was my first partner when I came back a few years ago.”

Barty then called Moore and asked her to come forward and be interviewed herself, making her compatriot smile.

“I really appreciate Ash’s kind words,” Moore said, before adding:

“It’s an absolute pleasure to share the court with her – obviously I would prefer as her partner.”

“She’s an unreal chick and it’s unbelievable for us to have someone like her to look up to,” the 29-year-old concluded.

Needless to say, Barty’s act has resulted in her getting plaudits from hundreds of fans and tennis aficionados from all over the world, in social media.

Check out some of the best reactions right here:

Absolute class and beautiful moment between friends — Michele Pendergast (@shellseanp) January 23, 2020

