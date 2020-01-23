Former world no.1 makes big claim about Roger Federer after impressive start at Australian Open 2020

Former world number one John McEnroe has heaped praise on Swiss star Roger Federer for his performances at the Australian Open 2020. The 38-year-old defeated Serbia’s Filip Krajinović in straight sets with the score of 6-1, 6-4 and 6-1 to books his spot in the third-round of the first Grand Slam of the year on Wednesday.

McEnroe—who is a seven-time Grand Slam winner—while commentating for channel Nine as quoted by TVNZ, heaped praise on the former world number one and expressed his opening that the Swiss star might be playing better now than he was ever before.

“I was just thinking about that. Is he better? Does he move better? He can’t possibly move better but he could possibly be better,” he said. “He won three out of four, probably three different times (in 2004, 2006 and 2007). I don’t know if it is a concerted effort or just a match-up or the situation, but definitely he’s come into this tournament looking very sharp early, which is a good sign. I mean, I know Roger – you’re even amazed. I don’t even know what to’say when you watch this. He makes it look so easy. It isn’t that easy, folks.”

Federer—who has won six Australian Open titles in his career—will now Australia’s John Millman in the third-round encounter in Melbourne on Friday.