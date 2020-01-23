Australian Open 2020: Serena Williams results and form ahead of third-round match with Qiang Wang

We take a closer look at Serena Williams’ form ahead of her Australian Open clash against Qiang Wang.

The prospect of equalling the women’s singles grand slam record grows with each passing match as Serena Williams looks ahead to Friday’s Australian Open third-round clash with Qiang Wang.

Williams – stuck on 23 major championships since winning the Australian Open in 2017 – trails Margaret Court’s 24-trophy tally.

It has been a long time coming for Williams as the anticipation builds at Melbourne Park, where the 38-year-old American superstar is yet to drop a set this week.

We take a closer look at Williams’ form ahead of the seven-time Australian Open champion’s meeting with Wang.

Form and results

In her own words, it was not perfect but Williams did what she had to do en route to the third round. Celebrating her 400th slam singles match and 351st victory, Williams was untidy as she hit 28 unforced errors against Tamara Zidansek – who only tallied 13 in the straight-sets loss. She has looked comfortable so far in Melbourne, but the American great will have to improve as the tournament progresses.

R1: bt Potapova 6-0 6-3

R2: bt Zidansek 6-2 6-3

Next up

Wang – the 27th seed – is back in the Australian Open third round for the second successive year. The 28-year-old blitzed Fiona Ferro 6-1 6-2 on Wednesday. Wang, who enjoyed a breakout 2018 season with two WTA titles, was steamrolled by Williams in the US Open quarter-finals last year. She did, however, benefit from a walkover at the Miami Masters.

Draw

It is a tantalising draw in Melbourne, but maybe not for Williams. A clash with good friend Caroline Wozniacki, who will retire at the end of this tournament, looms in the fourth round. Meanwhile, a quarter-final showdown with either defending champion Naomi Osaka or 15-year-old American sensation Coco Gauff could await.

What she said

“It’s always a goal for me to make the Championships. That’s always my goal, the slams and the Championships. Those are something that’s super important for me.”

Serena Williams praises Coco Gauff ahead of potential 4th round meeting