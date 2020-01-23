Australian Open 2020: Serena Williams results and form ahead of third-round match with Qiang Wang

We take a closer look at Serena Williams’ form ahead of her Australian Open clash against Qiang Wang.
The prospect of equalling the women’s singles grand slam record grows with each passing match as Serena Williams looks ahead to Friday’s Australian Open third-round clash with Qiang Wang.
Williams – stuck on 23 major championships since winning the Australian Open in 2017 – trails Margaret Court’s 24-trophy tally.
It has been a long time coming for Williams as the anticipation builds at Melbourne Park, where the 38-year-old American superstar is yet to drop a set this week.
We take a closer look at Williams’ form ahead of the seven-time Australian Open champion’s meeting with Wang.
SOLID@serenawilliams fends off a trio of break points to hold for 3-3 in the second#AO2020 | #AusOpen | @channel9 | @espn pic.twitter.com/OrCulOBAka
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 22, 2020
Form and results
R1: bt Potapova 6-0 6-3
R2: bt Zidansek 6-2 6-3
Next up
Draw
It is a tantalising draw in Melbourne, but maybe not for Williams. A clash with good friend Caroline Wozniacki, who will retire at the end of this tournament, looms in the fourth round. Meanwhile, a quarter-final showdown with either defending champion Naomi Osaka or 15-year-old American sensation Coco Gauff could await.
What she said
“It’s always a goal for me to make the Championships. That’s always my goal, the slams and the Championships. Those are something that’s super important for me.”