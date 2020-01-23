Former World No.1 and Denmark international Caroline Wozniacki has slammed Dayana Yastremska for her apparent lack of gamesmanship, which she apparently exhibited by allegedly faking an injury during their second-round clash at the ongoing Australian Open 2020.

Wozniacki was leading 7-5, 5-4 after having recovered from a 3-0 deficit in the second set, when the Ukrainian star called for a medical timeout.

“Obviously, she [Yastremska] tried to break my rhythm,” the 29-year-old said while speaking to reporters after the match which she won 7-5, 7-5.

“At 5-4 I don’t think there was anything wrong, she was running just fine. That’s a trick that she’s done before and I knew it was coming.”

It is also worth noticing that the 19-year-old Ukraine international has a history of calling medical timeouts while trailing in a game.

CNN reports that during the final of last year’s Thailand Open, Yastremska called for a medical timeout while trailing 5-2 in the third set against Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic, only to rally and win the final set 7-6. She also reportedly called a similar timeout during her round-of-32 match against Dutch player Kiki Bertens during the Brisbane International held earlier this month.

As per WTA regulations, players are permitted to call for treatment on the court at a change of ends if they are suffering from a non-acute medical condition such as muscle cramping.

However, they also state that a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct may be issued if deemed that gamesmanship is involved.

However, it will not matter anymore for Wozniacki who is currently ranked at World No.36, as she won against the World No.21 starlet to set up a third-round clash against Ons Jabeur in the Australian Open.

She has also announced that she will retire from tennis after her ongoing stint at the tournament comes to an end.

