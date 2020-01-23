Bizarre camera glitch makes players ‘disappear’ from international feed at Australian Open 2020

Over the past few days, a puzzling glitch on television cameras have seemed to make players “disappear” from the international broadcasting feed of the ongoing Australian Open 2020, much to the amusement of viewers across the globe.

Take a look at the image below (via Tennis World USA):

Net buster! Osaka breaks the net with a powerful first serve at the Australian Open

According to Tennis World USA‘s report, players on outside courts on Day 2 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park were seeming to disappear during the live match broadcasts meant for overseas viewers (those outside Australia).

Matches on Court 13, 14, and 15 in Melbourne were among those that were troubled by the above-mentioned technical difficulty, and it is being claimed that an apparent smudge on the camera lens led to players looking almost ghostly to those watching the matches outside of Australia via television.

Hence, the international feed that was used by Australian Open broadcast partners around the world showed matches with the above-mentioned problem for more than an hour before the issue was fixed.

‘It’s a dream to win a Grand Slam” – relaxed Barty looks ahead to Australian Open

And while that was getting done, the camera angle used to broadcast live matches had to be changed and broadcasters used an eye-level camera parked at the back corner of the court.

So far, there has been no comment as to what caused the problems, from the Australian Open 2020 organizers and the official broadcasters of the tournament.