Australian Open 2020 Day 4: Match schedule, live stream, time & order of play

The Australian Open 2020 now enters its fourth day after action-packed first three days saw almost all the big guns win their respective matches. With Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic now through to third round, it’s Rafael Nadal’s chance now to make his move. Along with Nadal. multiple other stars will be in action on day four.

Highlights – Filip Krajinovic vs Roger Federer

Here’s the schedule for day four of the Australian Open 2020.

Australian Open 2020 Day 4 Order of Play

Rod Laver Arena – 11 AM Local Time start (8 AM SGT)

G. Muguruza versus A. Tomljanovic

L. Siegemund versus K. Pliskova

Not before 2:00 PM local time (11 AM SGT)

E. Gerasimov versus A. Zverev

Night session – 7 PM Local Time start (4 PM SGT)

H. Dart versus S. Halep

R. Nadal versus F. Delbonis

Margaret Court Arena – 11 AM Local Time start (8 AM SGT)

B. Benci versus J. Ostapenko

D. Medvedev versus P. Martinez

P. Hon versus A. Kerber

Night session – 7 PM Local Time start (4 PM SGT)

A. Seppi versus S. Wawrinka

E. Svitolina versus L. Davis

Melbourne Arena – 11 AM Local Time start (8 AM SGT)

D. Vekic versus A. Cornet

J. Moore/A. Sharma versus A. Barty/J. Goerges

A. Bolt versus D. Thiem

Night session – 6.45 PM Local Time start (3.45 PM SGT)

N. Kyrgios versus G. Simon