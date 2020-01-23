Australian Open 2020 Day 4: Match schedule, live stream, time & order of play

The Australian Open 2020 now enters its fourth day after action-packed first three days saw almost all the big guns win their respective matches. With Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic now through to third round, it’s Rafael Nadal’s chance now to make his move. Along with Nadal. multiple other stars will be in action on day four.
Here’s the schedule for day four of the Australian Open 2020.
Australian Open 2020 Day 4 Order of Play
Rod Laver Arena – 11 AM Local Time start (8 AM SGT)
G. Muguruza versus A. Tomljanovic
L. Siegemund versus K. Pliskova
Not before 2:00 PM local time (11 AM SGT)
E. Gerasimov versus A. Zverev
Night session – 7 PM Local Time start (4 PM SGT)
H. Dart versus S. Halep
R. Nadal versus F. Delbonis
Margaret Court Arena – 11 AM Local Time start (8 AM SGT)
B. Benci versus J. Ostapenko
D. Medvedev versus P. Martinez
P. Hon versus A. Kerber
Night session – 7 PM Local Time start (4 PM SGT)
A. Seppi versus S. Wawrinka
E. Svitolina versus L. Davis
Melbourne Arena – 11 AM Local Time start (8 AM SGT)
D. Vekic versus A. Cornet
J. Moore/A. Sharma versus A. Barty/J. Goerges
A. Bolt versus D. Thiem
Night session – 6.45 PM Local Time start (3.45 PM SGT)
N. Kyrgios versus G. Simon
FOX Sports Asia will LIVE telecast the Australian Open 2020 and here’s the list of matches will be up on Day 4.
