Sania Mirza pulls out of Australian Open 2020 mixed doubles category

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has pulled out of the mixed doubles category of the Australian Open 2020 due to a calf injury. However, she is set to play in the women’s doubles category, if reports are to be believed.

Rohan Bopanna, who was set to partner his compatriot in the mixed doubles at Australian Open, revealed to Firstpost that she has had to pull out because of a calf injury. As the Indian revealed himself, he will now partner Mirza’s women’s double partner Nadiia Kichenok in the mixed doubles category.

“I was supposed to play mixed doubles with Sania but that’s not happening now as she hurt her calf. I had to change partners at the last minute and now I’ll be playing with Sania’s doubles partner, Nadiia Kichenok. This happened today as the cut for mixed doubles closed at 4 pm,” he said.

However, she will take part in the women’s doubles category, if reports from Times of India are to be believed. The pair of Mirza and Kichenok are scheduled to face the Chinese pair of Han Xinyun and Zhu Lin in the first round of the Grand Slam on Thursday (5.30 AM IST).

“I don’t know how she’s feeling for the women’s doubles. I just know that she did not want to push her injury much and she pulled out of mixed doubles. For the women’s doubles, it all depends on how she’s feeling,” Bopanna told Firstpost.

The 33-year-old recently made a comeback to the sport after two years and won the Hobart International women’s doubles title last week with Kichenok.