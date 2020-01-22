John Millman opens up on possibility of repeating US Open 2018 upset vs Roger Federer

Australia’s John Millman has opened up on his upcoming Australian Open 2020 third-round match against Roger Federer. Millman famously knocked Federer out of US Open 2018 fourth round and another upset cannot be ruled out.

Highlights – Filip Krajinovic vs Roger Federer

Millman, who defeated Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 7-5, 6-3, opened up on the Federer encounter after his win. The world number 47 accepted that he will be the underdog going into the match. He added that he will have to bring his A-game on Friday to stand a chance against the Swiss great.

“I’m going to definitely be the underdog. No doubt about it,” he said

“The stars aligned one night for me at Flushing Meadows, but Roger is one of the greatest ever. He’s a class act, and there’s no doubt I’m going to have to bring my A-game and improve on this performance.”

Federer also had his say on his upcoming encounter against the Australian tennis star after defeating Filip Krajinovic 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 in the second round.

“Great guy. I’ve practiced a lot with him. I almost passed out when I played against him in your city in New York. It was so hot. He had no problem; he’s from Queensland, so he’s like: ‘Normal stuff.’ He never came to check on me if I passed out actually, after the match! But I didn’t, I’m here.

“He’s a super good guy, unbelievably tough opponent. There’s not many guys fitter than him out there. Those are the guys I respect the most actually because he gets absolutely the most out of the game. I hope it’s going to be a great match with some great rallies and I hope you guys enjoy it,” Federer said.