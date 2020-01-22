Roger Federer accepts ‘rain helped him’ in Australian Open 2020 second-round win vs Filip Krajinovic

Roger Federer has accepted that rain on day one of the Australian pen 2020 helped him in his second-round win over Filip Krajinovic. Federer won the encounter in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 now face Australia’s John Millman in the next round.

Krajinovic’s first-round match vs France’s Quentin Halys had to be completed on Tuesday after rain forced the play to stop on the first day of the Grand Slam. The Serbian ultimately won the match in five sets but was scheduled to face Federer within 24 hours.

While in conversation with John McEnroe after the match, the Swiss tennis star revealed that he thought ‘it wasn’t 100% fair’ on the Krajinovic as he had played three and a half hours of tennis on Tuesday and was now facing him.

“They didn’t tell you to say that, right? You mean it? I’m very happy, it’s a great start to the season so far. I’m feeling really relaxed out on court. You train hard and you hope it pays off and not that it was all for nothing this week. I’m happy, I’m still going and I’m looking forward to the next one of course. Hopefully another good match.

“At 0-40, 5-1 [fourth set], I was thinking it wasn’t 100% fair that he played three and a half hours yesterday and me zero! But the rain helped me so you gotta take them when they fall that way. Yeah, I do feel a little sorry for it but you have to take advantage of it, I don’t know,” he said.