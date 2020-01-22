Roger Federer opens up on prospect of facing John Millman in Australian Open 2020 third round

Roger Federer cruised into the third round of Australia Open 2020 with a straight-sets win over Filip Krajinovic. The 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 ensured Federer’s spot into the next round of the Grand Slam where he will meet local star John Millman.

Highlights – Steve Johnson vs Roger Federer

Opening up on the prospect of facing Millman in the next round, Federer said that he is a great guy but an ‘unbelievably tough opponent’. Millman had defeated the Swiss tennis star in the fourth round of US Open 2018.

“Great guy. I’ve practiced a lot with him. I almost passed out when I played against him in your city in New York. It was so hot. He had no problem; he’s from Queensland, so he’s like: ‘Normal stuff.’ He never came to check on me if I passed out actually, after the match! But I didn’t, I’m here.

“He’s a super good guy, unbelievably tough opponent. There’s not many guys fitter than him out there. Those are the guys I respect the most actually because he gets absolutely the most out of the game. I hope it’s going to be a great match with some great rallies and I hope you guys enjoy it,” Federer said.

In a rematch of the 4R at the 2018 #USOpen, @rogerfederer will meet Aussie @johnhmillman in the third round at #AO2020. Here’s what the World No.3 had to say 🔊#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/gUjMvKU1cB — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 22, 2020