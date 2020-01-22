Roger Federer opens up on prospect of facing John Millman in Australian Open 2020 third round

Roger Federer cruised into the third round of Australia Open 2020 with a straight-sets win over Filip Krajinovic. The 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 ensured Federer’s spot into the next round of the Grand Slam where he will meet local star John Millman.
Highlights – Steve Johnson vs Roger Federer
Opening up on the prospect of facing Millman in the next round, Federer said that he is a great guy but an ‘unbelievably tough opponent’. Millman had defeated the Swiss tennis star in the fourth round of US Open 2018.
“Great guy. I’ve practiced a lot with him. I almost passed out when I played against him in your city in New York. It was so hot. He had no problem; he’s from Queensland, so he’s like: ‘Normal stuff.’ He never came to check on me if I passed out actually, after the match! But I didn’t, I’m here.
“He’s a super good guy, unbelievably tough opponent. There’s not many guys fitter than him out there. Those are the guys I respect the most actually because he gets absolutely the most out of the game. I hope it’s going to be a great match with some great rallies and I hope you guys enjoy it,” Federer said.
In a rematch of the 4R at the 2018 #USOpen, @rogerfederer will meet Aussie @johnhmillman in the third round at #AO2020.
Here’s what the World No.3 had to say 🔊#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/gUjMvKU1cB
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 22, 2020
“I almost passed out when I played against him in your city in New York. It was so hot. He had no problem.He’s from Queensland” — Federer to John McEnroe on Millman https://t.co/AFhlPSJ21g
— Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) January 22, 2020