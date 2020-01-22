Australian Open |

Roger Federer opens up on prospect of facing John Millman in Australian Open 2020 third round

Roger Federer cruised into the third round of Australia Open 2020 with a straight-sets win over Filip Krajinovic. The 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 ensured Federer’s spot into the next round of the Grand Slam where he will meet local star John Millman.

Opening up on the prospect of facing Millman in the next round, Federer said that he is a great guy but an ‘unbelievably tough opponent’. Millman had defeated the Swiss tennis star in the fourth round of US Open 2018.

“Great guy. I’ve practiced a lot with him. I almost passed out when I played against him in your city in New York. It was so hot. He had no problem; he’s from Queensland, so he’s like: ‘Normal stuff.’ He never came to check on me if I passed out actually, after the match! But I didn’t, I’m here.

“He’s a super good guy, unbelievably tough opponent. There’s not many guys fitter than him out there. Those are the guys I respect the most actually because he gets absolutely the most out of the game. I hope it’s going to be a great match with some great rallies and I hope you guys enjoy it,” Federer said.

 

