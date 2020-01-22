Serena Williams reveals what frustrated her during Australian Open second-round win over Tamara Zidansek

Tennis great Serena Williams registered a hard-fought victory over Tamara Zidansek in the second round of Australian Open 2020. The match wasn’t as straightforward as the 6-2, 6-3 scoreline suggests.

Highlights – Tamara Zidansek vs Serena Williams

Williams struggled to get into a rhythm and made quite a few unforced errors. After the match, she revealed that she was a bit frustrated because of the recurring errors. But she was quick to add that her forehand and backhand bailed him out on occasions.

“It was a good match for me. She was a real good fighter and she didn’t just let me win [laughter]. Everyone plays me like that though so it’s nothing new. I was up 40-0 on both of her serves so I was a little frustrated. I think I made so many errors in a row so I had to battle through that; my own internal emotions,” she said.

“I knew I had to play better. I couldn’t keep making unforced errors like that. I knew I had to just step up or it was going to be a very long evening for me. So, I don’t know. I know I have a great forehand, I know I have a great backhand so I just have to rely on it a little bit more and not question myself so much.”

