Novak Djokovic reveals he didn’t enjoy conditions during second-round Australian Open win over Tatsuma Ito

Defending Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic has revealed that he didn’t enjoy the conditions during his second-round encounter against Japans Tatsuma Ito. The Serbian tennis star got the better of the Japanese in straight sets – 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.

Highlights – Tatsuma Ito vs Novak Djokovic

Opening up on the win after the match, Djokovic said that the conditions were very windy in Melbourne before adding that he doesn’t think players enjoy ‘these kind of conditions’. However, he was clear about the fact that the situation was similar for both the players. The 32-year-old was especially pleased with his performance.

“I was like, ‘Yes, it’s going to be a windy day’,” Djokovic joked. “I love the wind (laughter). I’m being sarcastic now, of course.

“I don’t think players enjoy these kind of conditions, to be honest. It is what it is. You have to accept them and embrace the fact that you’re going to – I guess you’re going to be challenged on different levels, not just by your opponent, but also the conditions.

“That’s okay. I accepted it. I came into the match and played extremely well at the beginning. Got 5-Love lead up after 15 minutes. I’m just overall pleased with the performance.”

Djokovic is set to face Ito’s compatriot, Yoshihito Nishioka in the third round of the Australian Open 2020.

Highlights – Tamara Zidansek vs Serena Williams