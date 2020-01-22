Watch: Naomi Osaka corrects journalist after bizarre claim at Australian Open 2020

World number four Naomi Osaka has corrected a journalist after his bizarre claim at the Australian Open 2020. The 22-year-old was a comfortable winner in her second-round tie during the first Grand Slam of the year against China’s Zheng Saisai in straight sets with a score of 6-2, 6-4 in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Talking after the match, Osaka was asked by the journalist whether she is looking to reclaim the number-one spot in the rankings with a win at the Australian Open 2020.

However, the Japanese tennis star realized instantly that the presenter was wrong in his claim and humorously corrected him by saying: “Oh really? No, I am sorry because I thought Ashleigh [Barty] is like 2,000 points ahead of me. I was actually concerned that I will have to win this title otherwise I might drop out of the top 10. But that’s a good news for me, I guess.”

Osaka is currently defending her crown in Melbourne and is amongst the favourites to lift the title this time around as well.

Osaka is currently placed on the fourth spot of the WTA rankings with 5,496 ranking points, 2,521 points behind top-placed Barty who has 8,017 ranking points.

The former world number one will now America’s Coco Gauff in the third-round at the Australian Open on Friday.