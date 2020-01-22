Nick Kyrgios hits out at reporter for irrelevant question at Australian Open 2020 press conference

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has provided a befitting response to a question from the journalist regarding and incident which involved the player throwing a half-eaten banana in the crowd at the Australian Open 2020. The 24-year-old secured a comprehensive first-round win at the first Grand Slam of the year against Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego in straight sets on Tuesday.

Net buster! Osaka breaks the net with a powerful first serve at the Australian Open

After the match, Kyrgios threw the towels and other souvenirs to his fans in the stadium which included a half-eaten banana as well which was received by the spectator.

During a press conference, a journalist was quoted by Essentially Sports as asking: “Nick, there was a moment at the end of the match where you were cleaning up, I think you tossed away a banana. Was that just so the ball-kids wouldn’t have to do it?”

The question clearly did not go well with the top-seeded Australian player who responded by saying: “You’ve got to do better than that, bro. Is that a serious question? Oh my god. Next question.”

The Legendary Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal Rivalry – Australian Open Moments

This is the second incident involving the fruit in the current Australian Open as previously world number 231 Elliot Benchetrit has asked a ball girl to peel the banana for him during the qualifiers.

Kyrgios will now face France’s Gilles Simon in the second-round tie at the Australian Open 2020 on Thursday.