Djokovic opens up about conversation with Krajinović ahead of Federer clash at Australian Open 2020

World number two Novak Djokovic has revealed that he has spoken to Filip Krajinović ahead of his second-round clash against Swiss tennis star Roger Federer at the Australian Open 2020. The Serbian tennis star book his spot in the third-round of the first Grand Slam of the year by beating Japan’s Tatsuma Ito in straight sets with a score of 6-1, 6-4 and 6-2 in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Talking after the match, the 32-year-old has confirmed that he has given some advice to fellow Serbian Krajinović ahead of his difficult tie against 20-time Grand Slam winner Federer later in the day.

“We spoke last night,” said Djokovic as quoted by Daily Express. “I thought he fought well to win his opening-round match [against Quentin Halys]. He was very close to losing that match. He won in five sets. That was great for his confidence. Obviously today is a completely different match-up against Roger. We did speak a little bit about things that he can do to be, I guess, his best self on the court tonight.”

He added: “Again, it doesn’t depend only on him. It depends how well Roger starts and how well Roger plays. It can be a very interesting match-up. I think Krajinovic is a very talented player and has been around the tour for a while, knows Roger’s game. It just depends on how it starts. It can be a long one. It can be a short one. It’s going to be interesting to see.”