Coco Gauff reveals expectations from third-round clash against Naomi Osaka at Australian Open 2020

America’s young tennis star Coco Gauff has revealed that she is expecting ‘a good match’ against her third-round opponent Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open 2020. The 15-year-old secured her spot in the third-round of the first Grand Slam of the year after winning a tense battle against Romania’s Sorana Cîrstea in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Gauff—who is competing in her first-ever Australian Open and defeated former world number one Venus Williams in the first-round—lost the first set but made a grand come back by eventually winning the tie with a score of 4-6, 6-3 and 7-5.

The victory set up Gauff’s mouth-watering clash against world number Osaka who was the comfortable winner in her second-round tie against China’s Zheng Saisai in straight sets with a score of 6-2, 6-4 on Wednesday.

While talking after the match, Gauff has expressed her views about her third-round opponent by calling Osaka a ‘great competitor’ and also suggested that she is expecting a ‘good match’ on Friday.

“She’s a great competitor,” said Gauff as quoted by Tennis 365. “I think it’s going to be a good match. I know what to expect.”

Osaka is one of the favourites to lift the title this year after managing to win the Australian Open back in 2019.