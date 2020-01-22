Former World No.4 breaks silence on future after shock Australian Open exit

On Monday, Samantha Stosur, who is also a local star and a former World No.4 in women’s singles, crashed out of the ongoing Australian Open in the first round itself, following an embarrassing 6-1, 6-4 loss to Catherine McNally.

Stosur’s loss to the US youngster made it five-straight first-round exits for her at the Australian Open, and fans were quick to pile on her misery, as they gathered in fairly large numbers to mock her on social media.

Meanwhile, the soon-to-be-36 star herself said that she hoped to return to the Melbourne Park in 2021, for the next Australian Open.

“I want to keep playing, no doubt,” she said, before adding:

“I guess my ranking is going to see where that allows me to keep playing.”

“If I can win matches and do the things that I think I’m still capable of, then hopefully I’m still in the main draw of grand slams and having another shot,” Stosur explained.

While she admitted that the pressure of playing in a home slam had been tough to handle in the past, she also said she could not use that as an excuse for dismal performances in the Australian Open.

“I don’t use that as a reason or an excuse or anything like that,” she said, before concluding:

“There have certainly been years in the past where I did struggle with that but at the moment I don’t think it’s that.”

