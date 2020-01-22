Elliot Benchetrit slams critics following ball girl controversy at Australian Open 2020

Earlier this week, the ongoing Australian Open witnessed a bizarre incident as French tennis player Elliot Benchetrit got rebuked by the umpire for asking a ball girl to peel a banana for him during a qualification match.

Benchetrit was taking part in the qualifying tournament ahead of the Australian Open, and during a short break, he tried to eat a banana for some energy.

However, with his hands heavily bandaged due to blisters, he asked the ball girl who delivered the banana to him, to peel it for him as well.

Upon hearing the request, the chair umpire John Blom told Benchetrit to peel it himself, as the ball girl looked rather taken aback by the strange request.

The 21-year-old later got slammed by critics for making the ball girl look like his personal aide – but the player himself is not happy with the comments he received on social media.

Benchetrit himself has offered his account of events, and insists that he is amazed at the furore that the incident has created.

“At 6-5 in the final set, during the changeover, I asked the ball girl to peel the banana for me as I had put some cream on my hands in order not to sweat,” he said, before adding:

“She had done it once before at the beginning of the match. But the second time the chair umpire stepped in and told me that the ball girl was not my slave and I had to peel the banana myself.”

“I could not believe that the umpire said that and I find incredible how this situation got out of control on social media without people knowing what really happened on the court.”

