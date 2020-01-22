Coco Gauff reveals how Australian fans backed her during comeback win at AO 2020

America’s young tennis star Coco Gauff has revealed the reason behind her comeback in the match against Romania’s Sorana Cîrstea at the Australian Open 2020. The 15-year-old secured her spot in the third-round of the first Grand Slam of the year after winning a tense battle against the 29-year-old in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Gauff lost the first set but made a grand come back and eventually won the tie with a score of 4-6, 6-3 and 7-5.

After the match, Gauff went on to appreciate the support she has received from the local fans and also revealed that it was their support which made her believe in herself during the match.

“It is just amazing,” she said. “Honestly I didn’t think that I will get this much support in Australia. So really you guys supported me during this match when I was down 3-0 and you really made me believe in myself. It’s really emotional because I would never thought that this would happen like to see so many people are supporting me, so thank you. I honestly don’t know [why they support me] but I am glad I have your support. I think you all like me so I hope I can keep that coming.”

Gauff will now face defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third-round tie on Friday.