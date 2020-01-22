Although he is currently the World No.1 in men’s singles, Rafael Nadal cannot explain why he has not yet won more than one Australian Open title in his career.

A 19-time Grand Slam champion, Nadal won his first and only Australian Open in 2009 when he defeated Roger Federer at the age of 22. Since then, he has made four finals at the Melbourne Park but has unfortunately lost each one of them. He has won four titles at the US Open, which goes on to prove that he is not weak in hard court tennis.

The Legendary Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal Rivalry – Australian Open Moments

“I don’t know,” Nadal said in a recent interview with the official website of the Australian Open, where he was asked about his poor luck when it comes to the Australian Open.

“I have been breaking up twice in the fifth set and I lost. Then other times, like 2018, I get injured against Cilic. I went through a couple of things, more than in New York honestly,” he added further, before concluding:

“But I don’t know. Maybe the conditions are better for me in New York than here. That’s the only reason that I can find.”

Rafael Nadal – Australian Open 2020 Profile

The 33-year-old, who is also the top seed in this year’s tournament defeated Hugo Dellien in straight sets in his first-round clash on Tuesday, to set up a second-round game against Federico Delbonis.

The match will be held at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Thursday.