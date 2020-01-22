On Tuesday, women’s singles star Amanda Anisimova was reduced to tears by a reporter at the Australian Open 2020, after the latter asked her a “cruel” personal question related to the demise of her father.

Earlier on the same day, Anisimova’s hopes of doing well in the Australian Open this year were destroyed by world No.73 Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan, who defeated the 21st seed 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in a three-set encounter. Earlier in 2019, the US star had reached the fourth round at the Melbourne Park.

Her day then took a turn for the worse, as a reporter asked her how she was managing her career without her father and long-time coach Konstantin Anisimov, who passed away after suffering a heart attack just before the 2019 US Open.

“Things are still pretty tough but I was excited to play in the Australian Open as it’s my favourite grand slam,” she said, before adding, “I have good memories from it.”

When the further reporter asked if she was feeling “unsettled”, Anisimova replied: “Do we really have to talk about this so fast after a match”, before bursting into tears.

This did not sit well with her doubles partner and Aussie star Nick Kyrgios, who slammed the reporter for asking her a cruel personal question.

“This makes me so mad. Have a heart and please feel, it’s not fair. Keep your head up Amanda,” he wrote on Twitter.

This makes me so mad. Have a heart and please feel, it’s not fair. Keep your head up Amanda ❤️🙏🏽 #alwayswatching https://t.co/gaoA8SlOFY — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 21, 2020

A host of fans also came out in support of the 18-year-old, as you can see from the reactions below:

Some of the questions that players are asked in presser are just os insensitive. Amanda deserved better than that. — Vicki Mainard 🇦🇺🕹🏀🐈 Scomo is my PM. (@vmainard) January 21, 2020

These journalists are getting beyond themselves now first Serena being asked about Megan and Harry and now this. Sorry but what the hell has any of this to do with tennis and the match? The poor girl is going through enough. These journalists should be banned. — zoe anthony (@whatsthecraic1) January 21, 2020

So messed up. I lost my mom when I was young. When people would ask me about it I'd literally crumble. I hated people asking me. Someone lost their sensitivity hat!!! — Tara (@tarag76) January 21, 2020

Unbelievable. Poor girl. What a question to ask? Heart goes out to her on the loss of her Dad. — Suzi (@healthysuzi) January 21, 2020

Mate. You have a ❤️ big time. Proved it so many times and don’t have to again. Play hard next round — Dan Brennan (@AusandPomDan) January 21, 2020