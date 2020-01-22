Australian Open 2020: Last year’s semi-finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas advances without hitting a ball

Greek star is through to the third round at Melbourne Park.
Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the Australian Open third round without hitting a ball after benefitting from Philipp Kohlschreiber’s withdrawal.
Sixth seed Tsitsipas was scheduled to face Kohlschreiber on Wednesday, however, the German veteran succumbed to a muscle strain.
Greek star Tsitsipas – last year’s semi-finalist – will face either 32nd seed Milos Raonic or Cristian Garin for a spot in the fourth round at Melbourne Park.
Tsitsipas announced himself after stunning Roger Federer en route to the Australian Open semis in 2019, the 21-year-old’s run ended by 19-time grand slam champion Rafael Nadal.
Unfortunately Philipp Kohlschreiber has withdrawn from his #AusOpen match vs Stefanos Tsitsipas due to a muscle strain.
Their match – third on Melbourne Arena – will be replaced by Raonic vs Garin.
