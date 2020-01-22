Ahead of her Australian Open second-round clash against Polona Hercog, women’s singles top seed Ashleigh Bart spoke on how she gets rid of all the pressure accumulated before and during a Grand Slam the moment she steps on the court.

In case you missed it, Barty defeated Lesia Tsurenko in her first-round game, winning the second and third sets 6-1, 6-1 after losing the first set 7-5.

Following her comeback win against Tsurenko, Barty talked about the constant pressure a Grand Slam like the Australian Open can put on players.

“It’s just always a little bit different, I think. Slams always feel like there’s a lot of chaos going because there are so many people,” she said, before adding:

“It’s busy with singles and doubles players, mixed doubles players, families, coaches, everyone underneath.”

“It’s just chaos. But when you’re able to kind of separate that (the chaos) from when you step on the court is when you can play a little bit better, feel more comfortable.”

“I feel I’ve been able to do that better and better with each slam that I’ve played. You have to learn how to deal with it.”

Besides talking about the importance of gaining experience, the 23-year-old also said that one simply cannot let the score on the table affect him/her in a negative manner.

“I think you have to fight no matter what the score is, no matter (if) you’re down the first set or down in kind of almost out of it. I think it’s important to try to fight for every single point. Each point has the same value… do the best you can,” she concluded.

At the time of writing, Barty is leading 3-0 in the first set, in her second-round game against Hercog.

Quotes via Tennis World USA.