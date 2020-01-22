On Monday, former World No.4 in women’s singles Samantha Stosur, who is also a local star, crashed out of the ongoing Australian Open in the first round itself, as she suffered an embarrassing 6-1, 6-4 loss to Catherine McNally.

And since then, Australian fans on social media have not been kind to her as most of them ridiculed her for her poor form and disappointing results. Stosur’s loss to the US youngster made it five-straight first-round exits for her at the Australian Open, and fans were quick to pile on her misery.

Naomi Osaka responds to Twitter heckler after first round Australian Open win

According to Tim Elbra of World Wide Of Sports, “‘Death, taxes and Stosur losing in round one’ was a popular line used to mock the Aussie star.”

“What have Sam Stosur and Brisbane Lions got in common? Both went out in straight sets,” another fan remarked on Twitter.

Some of the other reactions found on the social microblogging network, are as follows:

What it's like being a Sam Stosur fan and watching the #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/cmvJ7zOKu5 — Dr. "Despa"-Szto (@courtneyszto) January 20, 2020

Absolutely no offence to Caty (I do think she has a bright career) but Sam Stosur has lost in R1 at #AusOpen 5 years in a row….its not too difficult to beat Sam in Australia. — Gracie Lamphee (@gracielamphee) January 20, 2020

I bet the whole of Australia is breathing a sigh of relief that the curse of Sam Stosur has not prevailed on Ash Barty #AusOpen — Gracie Lamphee (@gracielamphee) January 20, 2020

Meanwhile, former Australian player Sam Groth backed Stosur despite her failure to qualify to the second round of the Australian Open.

“I would have loved to have seen her do as well in Australia as she has done overseas for all of her career,” he was quoted as saying, by World Wide Of Sports.

Net buster! Osaka breaks the net with a powerful first serve at the Australian Open

“She’s won a US Open, she’s made a final at Roland Garros, but just has never really put it together at home. For whatever reason, with the pressure she’s carried here, we haven’t seen her play her best tennis and we didn’t see it again last night.”

“She would love to do better here and we would all love her to do better here as well,” he concluded.