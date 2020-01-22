Australian Open 2020 Day 3: Match schedule, live stream, time & order of play

The second day of the Australian Open 2020 was full of action where the majority of the favourites went on to secure their spot in the next round whereas some big names faced a surprise exit. The most significant name to leave the first Grand Slam of the year on Tuesday was former world number Maria Sharapova who suffered a first-round defeat against Croatia’s Donna Vekić in straight sets.

Here, we are bringing you a list of day three matches scheduled to take place in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Australian Open 2020 Day 3 Order of Play

Rod Laver Arena – 11 AM Local Time start (8 AM SGT)

P. Badosa v P. Kvitova (7)

A. Barty (1) v P. Hercog

T. Ito (WC) v N. Djokovic (2)

Night session – 7 PM Local Time start (4 PM SGT)

T. Zidansek v S. Williams (8)

F. Krajinovic v R. Federer (3)

Melbourne Arena – 11 AM Local Time start (8 AM SGT)

J. Goerges v P. Martic (13)

Not before 12.50 PM Local Time start (9.50 AM SGT)

C. Gauff v S. Cirstea

S. Tsitsipas (6) v P. Kohlschreiber

H. Hurkacz (31) v J. Millman

Margaret Court Arena – 11 AM Local Time start (8 AM SGT)

N. Osaka (3) v S. Zheng

C. Wozniacki v D. Yastremska (23)

T. Paul v G. Dimitrov (18)

Night session – 7 PM Local Time start (4 PM SGT)

J. Thompson v F. Fognini (12)

M. Keys (10) v A. Rus

1573 Arena – 10.30 AM Local Time start (8 AM SGT)

C. Suárez Navarro v A. Sabalenka (11)

E. Mertens (16) v D. Kovinic

M. Berrettini (8) v T. Sandgren

M. Mmoh (WC) v R. Bautista Agut (9)

