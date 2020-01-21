Simona Halep provides wrist injury update after first-round triumph at Australian Open 2020

Romania’s tennis star Simona Halep has revealed the status of her wrist injury after suffering a couple of falls during her Australian Open 2020 opener on Tuesday. The 28-year-old defeated America’s Jennifer Brady in straight sets with a 7-6, 6-1 scoreline in the first-round of the first Grand Slam of the year.

Help will now face Britain’s Harriet Dart in the second-round of the competition on Thursday in Melbourne.

Nadal unconcerned about air quality ahead of Australian Open

While talking to the media after the match as cited by UBI Tennis, the former world number one revealed that her wrist is a bit sore, but expressed her optimism that there is nothing to be concerned about.

“A little bit sore,” she said while referring to her wrist. “But nothing dangerous at this moment. So I will see tomorrow morning after I wake up. I don’t know why in the first round I always fall down. Maybe it’s a good sign. Let’s hope for that.”

Serena, Venus, Nadal, Djokovic practice ahead of Australian Open

Halep—who is a two-time Grand Slam winner with victories at the French Open in 2018 and the Wimbledon in 2019—is eyeing her first Grand Slam on the Australian soil.

The current world number three finished as a runner-up during the 2018 edition when she lost to Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki with a score of 7-6, 3-6 and 6-4 in the final.