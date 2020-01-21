Former world no.1 to donate $1000 to bushfire relief works for every set Nick Kyrgios wins during rest of Australian Open 2020

Australia’s tennis star Nick Kyrgios started his Australian Open 2020 campaign with a 6-2, 7-6, 7-6 win over Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego on the second day of the year’s first Grand Slam. Kyrgios has pledged $200 for every ace he fires down in the Australian Open and tennis legend John McEnroe has now joined him to help the relief works for the widespread bushfires in the country.

‘I am sorry for whatever I’ve done to you’ – Kyrgios responds to Zverev’s criticism

The 24-year-old hit 14 aces during the match, adding a total of $2800 as a donation towards bushfire relief funds. “I was really excited to get out and play in front of you guys,” Kyrgios said after his win.

“I wanted to put on a good performance. This is my favourite court in the world. I feel super comfortable and I feel the support. I feel strong and I’m ready to go again.

“It’s been an emotional few months,” he added.

Seven-time Grand Slam champions and former world number 1, John McEnroe then announced a donation of $1,000 for each set Kyrgios wins in the tournament going forward.

John McEnroe says he’ll donate $1,000 towards Bushfire Relief for every set @NickKyrgios wins during the rest of #AO2020 🙏❤🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/GO772Ya6jO — ATPCup (@ATPCup) January 21, 2020

“I don’t know what to say,” Kyrgios said after McEnroe’s announcement. “You’re going to make me tear up again.”

