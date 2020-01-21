India’s no.1 Prajnesh Gunneswaran reveals reasons for his first-round exit from Australian Open 2020

Indian tennis star Prajnesh Gunneswaran has revealed reasons for his first-round exit from the Australian Open 2020. The 30-year-old was defeat in the opening round encounter against Japan’s Tatsuma Ito in straight sets with a score of 4-6, 2-6 and 5-7 on Tuesday.

Gunneswaran, while talking to the media after the match as cited by First Post, highlighted reasons which led to his defeat in a match which lasted less than two hours and where the Chennai-born ended up committing as many as 47 unforced errors.

“Not many things went right for me,” said Gunneswaran. “To be honest, it was a horrible match. Mentally very bad. I had no composure, I was very tentative and passive and had loads of errors. I came into the match and was not really playing the ball but playing the situation. For whatever reason, I could not get control of my mind. Usually when this happens, I look to my serve or my forehand to get a little bit of rhythm but that did not happen today.”

He added: “I just lost my mind. Everything that I could have done wrong, I did. I finally broke in the third set but gave it away and then he got net chords two games in a row, and that’s when I lost it.”