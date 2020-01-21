John Millman reveals why he wants to face Roger Federer in third round at Australian Open 2020

Australian tennis star John Millman has admitted that he is looking forward to facing the world number three Roger Federer in the third round of the Australian Open 2020. The home favourite won his first-round tie during the first Grand Slam of the year against France’s Ugo Humbert on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old has faced Federer before in a Grand Slam—during the US Open 2018—where he got the better of the former world number one.

While talking to the media after the match on Tuesday as cited by Daily Express, Millman admitted that playing against the best in the game always give younger players an extra push.

“You know, you want to be playing the best players in the world,” he said. “You want to be playing on the biggest courts, win or lose. You know, they’re the ones that the people want to ask you about, and they’re the ones that, you know, you tell a few stories about when you finish playing tennis.

However, Millman also suggested that he is not taking his second-round opponent—Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic—lightly.

“I’m under no illusion,” said Millman. “This next match is going to be an absolute tough one. It’s going to be really tough. I know it’s cliche and probably not what you want to hear, but, yeah, this next match is going to be an absolute – it’s going to be really tough. I’m going to do everything I can to get through that, to extend my stay here and to extend my tournament, perhaps give myself a chance to play one of the big boys.”