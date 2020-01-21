Australian Open 2020: Roger Federer results and form ahead of second-round match with Filip Krajinovic

We take a closer look at Roger Federer’s form ahead of his meeting with Filip Krajinovic.

Roger Federer’s bid to win a record-equalling seventh Australian Open crown continues against Filip Krajinovic in the second round on Wednesday.

Federer trails Novak Djokovic’s record haul of seven titles at Melbourne Park following last year’s shock fourth-round exit.

The most successful men’s player in history, 20-time grand slam champion Federer has not added to his major tally in two years.

However, the 38-year-old once again looms as a threat and we take a closer look at where the third seed is at ahead of a midweek encounter in Melbourne.

Form and results

Federer did not play a lead-up tournament but there were no signs of rust from the Swiss sensation in the opening round. The veteran produced a polished display against Steve Johnson, hitting 34 winners and 20 unforced errors on Monday.

R1: bt Johnson 6-3 6-2 6-2

Next up

Krajinovic awaits Federer after a gruelling opening to his campaign at Melbourne Park on Tuesday. The 27-year-old Serbian was on court for almost four hours as he outlasted Quentin Halys 7-6 (9-7) 7-6 (7-1) 3-6 4-6 7-5 on Court 22. He will not have much time to recover, with a daunting midweek showdown with an all-time great.

Draw

If, as expected, Federer sees off Krajinovic under the Rod Laver Arena lights, a third-round meeting with either John Millman or 31st seed Hubert Hurkacz is next. A clash with Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round could also be on the horizon.

What he said

“When you win it’s all good. Or even when you make a semis and beyond, you know you’re in good shape, plus you’re just coming off the off-season so you have the confidence. You have practice, you know, flowing through your body, too. The problem is sometimes when you play too many matches and you don’t have that practice block, in a way you’re just playing to win, just trying to weasel your way to the next victory and you forget how to properly play tennis. So I think the Australian Open, it’s nice if you play well, but there is no drama as if it doesn’t go well for the rest of the season. It’s worse if later in the season success is not there and you’re missing that block of practice and you can’t rely on it anymore because it’s too far back.”

